Groves city buildings without power, phones

GROVES — Groves city buildings are without electricity and phone service due to Hurricane Delta as of Monday morning.

Groves Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Lance Billeaud said the generator at city hall is not working, which led to the closure of city offices. Other city buildings are operational.

The city phone lines are internet-based, which is the reason the phones are not in working order.

City officials made the announcement of the electrical and phone problems about 9 a.m. Monday on social media.

Other Groves services

Garbage can pick-up is on schedule.

The dry trash service will be delayed due to all of the debris.

The city will provide updates are more information is available.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding. Together we will get through these difficult times,” the post stated.