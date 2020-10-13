John “Nolan” Landry Sr. of Nederland passed away on October 8, 2020.

Born on August 10, 1930 in Port Arthur, Texas to Nellie and Dewey Landry.

He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1949, earning “Letters” in football, basketball, baseball, track and acquiring the nickname “CRAZYLEGS.”

He attended Mississippi Southern University and Stephen F Austin University on football scholarships.

Nolan served in the United States Airforce during the Korean Conflict.

He graduated from Lamar University in 1957, BBA in Business.

He retired from Chevron Oil in 1986, as Senior Computer Analyst.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Joyce; sisters Peggy Chesson and husband James and Mary Lois Landry; and

brother Raymond Landry and wife Joan.

Nolan is survived by daughters Debbie Elliott and husband Keith of Fannett, Sandra Morgan and Bob of Nederland, Becky Carrabine and

husband Keith of Austin, Wendy Spacek and husband Randy of Fannett and son John N. Landry, Jr. and wife Lisa of Katy.

There are several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He so enjoyed family gatherings with guitar playing and sing-a-longs.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Nederland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Nederland on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00

a.m.

Due to Coronavirus-19 we request that friends and relatives practice social distancing while attending Nolan’s service.

All guests are required to wear a face mask before entering St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers make donations to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Nederland Music Ministry.