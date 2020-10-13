PHOTO: Bruce’s Market Basket stocks up with Bum Phillips Trophy
Thank you to Bruce’s Market Basket for hosting the Mid-County Madness trophy. Each year the trophy goes to the winner of The Bum Phillips Bowl between Nederland and PNG. Pictured Monday morning is Assistant Manager Jordan Stone receiving the Mid-County Madness trophy. Check out the trophy for yourself at Bruce’s Market Basket, 6001 39th St. in Groves.
You Might Like
SCHOOL UPDATES: PAISD, Nederland, PNG, Lamar State push back return to classroom
Due to the number of power outages in the area and the Port Arthur Independent School District’s need to assess... read more