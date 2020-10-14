ENTERGY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Customers without power reduced below 3,000; who’s next
The Port Arthur network is down to 2,738 customers without power as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Most customers will be restored by 10 p.m. Wednesday and any remaining customers by Thursday, according to Entergy Texas.
Areas where crews are working are:
- Port Arthur – The area along Bluebonnet, the area along Memorial Blvd between 25th and Hwy-73, Griffing Park, South end of Pleasure Island, Pear Ridge and the area between Woodworth and 9th
- Sabine Pass
- Port Acres
