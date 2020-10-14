October 14, 2020

ENTERGY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Customers without power reduced below 3,000; who’s next

By PA News

Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The Port Arthur network is down to 2,738 customers without power as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Most customers will be restored by 10 p.m. Wednesday and any remaining customers by Thursday, according to Entergy Texas.

Areas where crews are working are:

  • Port Arthur – The area along Bluebonnet, the area along Memorial Blvd between 25th and Hwy-73, Griffing Park, South end of Pleasure Island, Pear Ridge and the area between Woodworth and 9th
  • Sabine Pass
  • Port Acres
