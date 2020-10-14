Movie theater reopening Thursday

Port Arthur Central Mall 10 is slated to open this week after delays due to COVID-19, a remodeling effort and Hurricane Delta.

Located at 3100 FM 365 at Central Mall in Port Arthur, the movie theater is opening at 7 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 15), according to Paul Farnsworth, public relations director for B&B Theatres.

In addition to the seat replacement and lobby work, B&B Theatres updated concession menu boards and carpet to breathe new life into the hometown theater.