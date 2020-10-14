SCHOOL UPDATES: Port Arthur ISD says power restored across District buildings

The Port Arthur Independent School District announced Wednesday morning that power has been restored to all of its buildings.

“Therefore, we will continue with the reopening process for Thursday, Oct. 15,” Superintendent Mark L. Porterie said.

All students, in-person and virtual learners, will resume classes and the feeding program for virtual students will resume Thursday, as well.

The fifth, eighth and 12th grade students whose parents chose in-person instruction for the first nine-week period will begin coming to campus Thursday.

The instructional method change form for the second-nine week period will close at 11:59 p.m. today (Oct. 14). Parents that wish to change the method of instruction for the second nine-week period must do so before the window closes, otherwise, the method of instruction chosen for the first nine-weeks remains in place.

The form can be found on the main page of the PAISD website.

PNGISD

The Port Neches-Groves Independent School District announced that school resumes Thursday (Oct. 14).

School officials noted everyone must adhere to the district’s self-check policy: bit.ly/3h8Y6JX

“Also, please DO NOT return if you are waiting on COVID-19 test results (assume you are positive until you receive them),” a statement on social media read.