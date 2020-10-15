Fall Market Day in Nederland delivering outdoor vendors, store sales

NEDERLAND — Fall Market Day, with six hours of outdoor shopping and dozens of vendors, is planned Saturday on Boston Avenue in Nederland.

Hosted annually by the Nederland Economic Development Corporation, executive director Kay DeCuir said more than 70 spaces are filled, made all the more exciting by the forecast for a “nice, beautiful day.”

“We look forward to it being a success with a lot of specific guidelines for COVID regulations, which we were required to do,” DeCuir said. “Every other booth space is empty, and every vendor has 10 feet. This allows crowds to get around. There is a sign on every booth that says each booth would be treated like a store.”

Patrons must wear a mask to go to a booth, and booths are not allowed to serve more than two customers at one time.

DeCuir said attendees must follow six-feet distancing recommendations from the state when shopping.

“We have vendors coming from all over because so many different things have been canceled this year,” she said. “Walking up and down the street, as long as you keep your six-feet distance and stay with your family, it can be just like you are outside anywhere else and not wearing a mask.

“We’re excited. The stores are ready and many of them are having special sales because they are excited to have this happening again.”

Fall Market Day vendors along Boston Avenue will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday from the alley near Cropo’s Barber Shop through the Nederland Fire Department.

Expect to see a variety of food, sweets, crafts, handmade items, collectibles and more.