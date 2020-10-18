October 18, 2020

Habitat for Humanity volunteer coordinator Edmond Thompson, seen from left, is pictured with Mallorie Martin, Alysa Patteson, Gracie Anderson, Sierra Walker, Grace Washburn and Karen Baur.

Goldenettes contribute custom work for Habitat for Humanity fundraiser

By PA News

Published 12:48 pm Sunday, October 18, 2020

NEDERLAND — The Nederland High School Goldenettes designed and built three custom doghouses for Habitat for Humanity Jefferson County to auction off and raise money for their organization.

Each doghouse had a theme including: the Mystery Machine, A&M and a farm-style doghouse.

The Mystery Machine

The Mystery Machine was designed and created by Alysa Patteson-drum major and head twirler, Gracie Anderson, Mallorie Martin and Madelyn Roush.

The A&M doghouse

The A&M doghouse was designed and created by Sierra Walker-drum major and co-head twirler, Karen Baur, Sydney Micklo and Grace Washburn.

The farm-style doghouse was designed and built by Emma Williams, Cindy Nguyen, and Jessica Varnado.

