PA health officials report COVID-19 death Tuesday morning

Health officials said an Asian Male between 60 and 65 years old is the latest Port Arthur resident to succumb to COVID-19.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department made the announcement Tuesday morning, noting it was the 36th COVID-related death in 2020 for a Port Arthur resident.

The victim was reported as having underlying health conditions.

Health officials emphasize COVID-19 is a very serious disease. The elderly and people with underlying health conditions or weakened immune systems are at a much higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19.

“I would just like to remind the public that we are still in a pandemic and the importance of keeping themselves safe by following the public health protocols,” Port Arthur Director of Health Services Judith A. Smith said. “The mask mandate is still in effect, and people should still wear a mask when they are in public places where social distancing is not available.”

She said many people are recovering with no problems or complications, but this virus could be and has been fatal for some people with underlying health conditions.

The Health Department partnered with Gulf Coast Health Center to provide free testing for residents of Port Arthur. Residents should call 409-983-8880 for a referral for testing.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report: