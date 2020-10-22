Elnora Dominic (LaPoint)
Mrs. Elnora Dominic (LaPoint) received her heavenly wings Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Port Arthur Medical Center.
She was a native of Rayne, Louisiana, and a resident of Port Arthur, TX for over 75 years.
She retired from the traditional workforce to become a full-time stay at home caregiver as she flourished as a faithful Church of Christ member.
Celebration of life will take place at Gabriel Funeral Home on Saturday, October 24, 2020; visitation 1 – 2 p.m. & officiating ceremony at 2 p.m. burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include: Alfred Jr. & Diane Dominic of Port Arthur TX, Deborah & Willie Leblue of Baytown TX, Adrienne Dominic & Dempsey
Fuqua of Schertz, TX, Shaza Prince & Ricky Slone of Port Arthur, TX, Hosea & Rose Dominic of Port Arthur, TX, Amaziah & Rosie Dominic of Oklahoma City, OK, Edwin & Yvonne Dominic of San Antonio, TX, Chalette Dominic of Round Rock, TX and Farronn & Sabrina Dominic of Port Arthur, TX; 23 grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Special heartfelt thanks to Byron Smith for being with Mother in her last hours and the nurses/staff that provided care for her over the years.
Dora Lynne Hayes
