See how you can help craft PAISD’s parent & family engagement policy

Every district receiving Title I, Part A funds and every campus receiving Title I, Part A funds, schoolwide and targeted assistance, is required to develop a written parent and family engagement policy.

The policy shall be developed jointly with, agreed upon by and distributed to parents and families. The policy is a statement that describes the program for the school year.

The emphasis should be upon the unique roles of home and school and how this partnership enhances student success.

Port Arthur Independent School District parents are invited to a virtual meeting to review and update the district’s parent policy at 11 a.m. Friday (Oct. 23).

To receive the meeting link, register by emailing Dr. LaWanda Finney at lfinney@paisd.org .

Include your name and the name of child, his/her grade and the school that your child attends.