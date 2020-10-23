Lighthouse’s volleyball state tourney schedule changes

The Lady Lions of Port Arthur-based Lighthouse Home School Association will play in the Texas Christian Athletic League 2A state volleyball tournament starting today in San Antonio.

The scheduled changed after Houston School of the Woods dropped out of the four-team tournament. The tournament is now round robin format.

All games will be played on Court 2 at the George Gervin Academy, at 6944 S. Sunbelt Dr.

The No. 1 seeded Lady Lions will face No. 3 seed Humble Christian School at 10 this morning and No. 2 seed Poetry Community Christian at 1 p.m. today. The championship game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday.