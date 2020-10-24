Rotary Club of Port Arthur donates toward Thanksgiving Food Baskets

The Rotary Club of Port Arthur presented Community Care Prayer Outreach with a check in the amount of $1,500 to help purchase food for Thanksgiving Baskets that will benefit those in need within the local community.

Dr. Johnny Brown, president of The Rotary Club of Port Arthur stated, “The Rotary Club of Port Arthur has a long history of supporting charitable organizations in the Port Arthur and Mid-County area. The Club is pleased to continue that tradition by donating to the Thanksgiving Food Baskets project of Community Care Prayer Outreach Organization.”

Community Care Prayer Outreach is an organization with the mission: To alleviate the pain and suffering of the elderly, disabled and low-income mothers with children by providing basic needs, making a positive impact in their lives.

Some of the projects that Community Care Prayer Outreach engages in to assist the community are food distribution, clothing distribution, utility assistance, rent assistance, medication assistance, prayer support, Thanksgiving Food Baskets and Christmas Toy Program