Bobby Jean Durham Sr., a beloved Omega Psi Phi member and retired Port Arthur ISD administrator was born on Aug. 17, 1935 and transitioned from this life on Oct. 16, 2020.

Viewing: Thurs., 10/29/2020 3-8pm at Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home (Dallas, TX).

The Life Celebration: Fri., 10/30/2020 11am at Friendship West Baptist Church (Dallas, TX).

Interment: Lone Star Cemetery (Oakwood, TX).