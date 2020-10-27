October 28, 2020

(Stephen Hemelt/The News)

PHOTOS — Bum Phillips Bowl trophy getting ready for latest stop

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:07 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020

April Davis, manager at Jiffy Trophies, was all smiles Monday morning when she accepted The Bum Phillips Bowl trophy for engraving and touch-ups following Port Neches-Groves’ 22-21 victory over Nederland.

The PNG graduate has routinely been part of the team that fixes the trophy up before it is presented to the winning high school.

 

Indians running back Lance Vaughn, left, talks as quarterback Blake Bost holds The Bum Phillips Bowl trophy following Port Neches-Groves’ victory in Friday’s latest installment of Mid-County Madness. (Dominick Hemelt/The News)

