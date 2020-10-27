PHOTOS — Bum Phillips Bowl trophy getting ready for latest stop
April Davis, manager at Jiffy Trophies, was all smiles Monday morning when she accepted The Bum Phillips Bowl trophy for engraving and touch-ups following Port Neches-Groves’ 22-21 victory over Nederland.
The PNG graduate has routinely been part of the team that fixes the trophy up before it is presented to the winning high school.
