‘Get in the Pink’ becomes drive-thru luncheon at Philpott Toyota on Thursday

Philpott Motors in Nederland and Gift of Life are “taking out cancer” by hosting a special drive-thru luncheon for breast cancer survivors from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 29) at Philpott Toyota, 2229 U.S. 69.

A “pink cheering squad” will provide each guest with a box lunch, T-shirt and gift. Philpott and Gift of Life’s “Get in the Pink” Celebration honors breast cancer survivors and raises awareness of the importance of early breast cancer screenings.

“Gift of Life is fortunate to have the support of Philpott Motors, a compassionate company that deeply cares about giving back to the community and coming to the aid of neighbors in need,” a news release reads.