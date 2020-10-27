Kenneth Luke Borel, 74, of Sulphur passed away peacefully Saturday, October 24, 2020.

A Port Arthur native, he has resided is Sulphur for 22 years and was member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church.

Kenneth was a proud Untied States Air Force Veteran.

He retired from Air Liquide after 35 years of service.

He enjoyed fishing hunting and camping and loved being out on his sailboat.

He will be remembered for his very heart, but also not holding back when he had something to say.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Lois Borel; son, Raymond James Borel and friend, Samantha Elaine of Carlyss; daughter,

Isabelle Marie Borel Wallace and husband, Billy of Ragley; and grandchildren Sarah Denise Wallace and Jacob Wallace.

Honoring Kenneth’s wishes, no services will be held.

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Robison Funeral Home.

Words of comfort and memories may be shared at www.robisonfuneralhome.com.