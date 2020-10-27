On Sunday morning the 25th of October, a kind and gentle man went to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven.

Robert “Gene” Dammon left behind his troubles and cares and exchanged them for the glory of God’s presence.

Gene was born in 1940 and raised in Pear Ridge, Port Arthur, Texas.

He was a cheerleader at Thomas Jefferson High School, graduated class of 1958.

He married his high school sweetheart; Sue Carol Johnstone and they were married 62 years when Gene went home to heaven.

Gene served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, where he made many life-long friends.

He worked odd jobs as a young husband and father, finally getting a job at Texas U.S. Chemical.

He went to night school for many years while working a full-time day job to support his family.

Finally, he received a degree from Lamar University in accounting and worked as an accountant for several companies.

His longest tenure was with Allied Fabricating and Welding, in Rose City, Texas.

Gene was a long-time member of Seventh Street Baptist Church in Nederland.

He loved teaching God’s Word and loved his Sunday class of men that he taught for several years.

He also enjoyed writing a column for the Port Arthur News and did so for several years, telling real life stories about growing up in Port Arthur.

There was always a moral to his stories, and he had a real gift at writing.

He also loved hunting and fishing with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Sue Dammon, brother Jim Dammon, son Johnny and wife Kathy Dammon, daughter Debby Addison and Nathan Addison, and daughter Becky Dammon.

He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren whom he loved very much.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Hazel Dammon, and his brother “Pete” Dammon.

Friends and family will gather for visitation on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1 PM followed by a memorial worship service at 2 PM at Seventh Street Baptist Church in Nederland, Texas.

Gene’s son Johnny Dammon will officiate the memorial worship service.

Covid-19 guidelines are in place and those attending are asked to wear facemasks.

Friends and family wishing to honor Gene’s memory may feel free to send or bring a plant, lift a prayer for the family, or make a donation to the General Fund of Seventh Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 745, Nederland, Texas 77627.