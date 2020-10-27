See what’s scheduled this week for Halloween family fun

Port Arthur and Lamar State College’s Trunk or Treat activities will take place COVID-19 style.

Port Arthur Police Det. Mike Hebert said their Trunk or Treat starts at 6 p.m. until the candy runs out on Thursday at the downtown Pavilion, 600 Procter St. The event is sponsored by PAPD and Blue Santa.

Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles, and vendors will wear gloves and masks.

In past years there have been 25 to 30 vendors handing out candy, though Hebert doesn’t know an exact number for this year.

“You get that interaction with kids and parents somewhat taken away, but hopefully next year we’ll be back to normal,” Hebert said.

PAPD began the event approximately 10 years ago with 200 children coming through the line. Last year there were more than 2,000 kids and parents coming through the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Hebert said this is a great want to interact with the children.

“The social groups, the civic groups, the businesses love to do it,” he said. “It’s a great all around family event.”

LSCPA

LSCPA will host a Drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Performing Arts Center parking lot.

Kiet Le, director of student activities, said volunteers/trunks will be socially distanced and volunteers handing out candy will wear masks and gloves to distribute the candy.

Face painting and games are canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The event will only allow families to drive through the parking lot as volunteers from each trunk drops off candy for visiting families, Le said.

The city of Port Arthur has not issued any regulations for Halloween activities.

Museum of the Gulf Coast

The Museum of the Gulf Coast will host Fall Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 700 Procter St.

There will be a horse experience by Stable Spirit and the Humane Society will be there with adoptable pets, according to information from the Museum.

But there’s more.

There will be appearance by Darth Vader, Kylo Ren and more Star Wars characters by Charitable Force and Lamar University’s Robotic Cardinal Club will be on hand with robot demonstrations.

And there will be lots of candy.

There will also be a costume contest, games and crafts.

This is a free event.

Nederland

Nederland’s annual events such as Monsters in the Park and Boston Avenue Trunk R Treat have been canceled due to COVID.

“The City is asking people to follow the CDC guidance on Halloween,” city manager Chris Duque said. “The public health and safety is a priority for all governmental entities. We hope everyone has a happy and safe Halloween.”

Groves

Groves City Manager D.E. Sosa said citizens are asked to use caution and stay close to home when trick or treating.

“Avoid crowds and be safe,” Sosa said. “There is no way we can determine or dictate what each individual will or should do. There are no set city guidelines. Just remember we are in a pandemic and use CDC recommendations and good common sense.”

Port Neches

Andre Wimer, city manager for Port Neches, shared a similar message.

“The City of Port Neches has not adopted any rules governing Halloween-related activities,” Wimer said. “However, residents may wish to refer to CDC recommendations and guidelines.”