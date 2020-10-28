4 am WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Hurricane Zeta intensifies overnight
According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Zeta intensified a bit quicker than anticipated overnight and maximum sustained winds are now near 85 MPH.
As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, some additional strengthening was possible through the morning before the system makes landfall Wednesday evening across southeast Louisiana.
Based on the current forecast track, impacts across Southeast Texas are expected to scattered showers and breezy winds.
