DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 28, 2020

Lee Terro, 87, of Port Neches, Texas died Saturday, October 24, 2020. Services are with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

James O. Byrd, 87, of Kemah, Texas (formerly of Port Neches, Texas) services at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Central

Baptist Church – Port Neches under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Jeff Reid “Jersey” Felder III, 73, of Port Arthur, died Sunday, October 25, 2020. Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

Mary Martin, 67, of Port Arthur, Texas died Monday, October 26, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Joel Hayward, 55, of Port Arthur, Texas died Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Constance “Connie” Lanclos of Port Arthur, Texas services 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Mary Kathryn Kringel Mitchell, 58, of Humble, Texas died Saturday, October 24, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home –

Groves.

Billie Joy Crochet of Call, Texas, services 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Esther Grissom, 96, of Fannett, Texas died Monday, October 26, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.