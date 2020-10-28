October 28, 2020

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25

By PA News

Published 12:15 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Nederland Police made the following arrests between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25:

  • Regina Overstreet, 47, warrant other agency
  • Charles Moses, 28, warrant other agency
  • Charles Nichols, 68, warrant other agency
  • Daniel Young Sr., 55, Nederland warrants
  • Breana Hensley, 25, warrant other agency
  • Giovani Rosado, 45, Nederland warrants
  • Carly Porter, 24, Nederland warrant and warrant for other agency
  • John Cole, 41, driving while intoxicated (blood alcohol content greater than 0.15)
  • David Drouche, 47, driving while intoxicated
  • Rudolfo Martinez, 49, public intoxication
  • James Eckler, 57, public intoxication
  • Brenden Jones, 20, warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25:

Oct. 19

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of 27th Street.
  • Illegal dumping was reported in the 1400 block of North 12th Street.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family was reported in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
  • Terroristic threat of family/household -family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue G.
  • A person was taken into custody into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4200 block of Shelly Drive.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 20

  • Telephone harassment was reported in the 400 block of Carriage Lane.
  • Assault caused bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue G.
  • Theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2500 block of Canal.
  • A city code violation was reported in the 2500 block of Canal.

Oct. 21

  • An information report was made in the 1200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Assault family violence was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Oct. 22

  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of North Memorial.
  • Terroristic threat of family/household-family violence was reported n the 1300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue H.

Oct. 23

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2300 block of Montaigne.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
  • Deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported in the 1500 block of Avenue K.
  • Found property was reported in the 200 block of North 21st Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of South 17th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 24

  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated (blood alcohol content greater than 0.15) in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 25

  • Theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 8300 block of Lake Placid.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of South Third Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2000 block of Avenue E.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of Memorial.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.
