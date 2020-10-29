Kaye Frances Tebo Baer, a native of Port Arthur, TX went to be with Our Lord on October 21, 2020.

The eldest of nine to Leona Tebo, born on January 28, 1944.

Mother dear knew early on that Kaye Frances was a ray of sunshine, always looking after her younger siblings and helping with the household chores.

That caring nature followed her though her passing.

She was always on the go, ready to help anyone in need.

She had a brightness about her that would fill the room when she walked in it.

She was vivacious and feisty, strong and loving and a fighter until the end.

She will be missed dearly but we find comfort that the Angels are rejoicing receiving her and she will be watching over us.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Leona Tebo; daughters, Cheryl Malbreau-Barnes and Kathryn Cobb; sisters, Lynn Hayes, Florance

Thomas; brother, Earl Tebo, and late husband Richard Baer.

She leaves to cherish her two sons, John Cobb (Yvette) of New Iberia, LA and Kevin Cobb (Gina) of Houston, TX, one daughter Robin Cobb; one stepdaughter, Paula Baer and one stepson, Richard Baer, JR.

Five sisters, Loyce Sinegal (Reginald), Beaula Mansfield (George), Constance Tebo, Carol Robinson and Delores Williams.

Ten grandchildren, Christopher, Jonathan, and Calvin; Ashley, Sydney and Julian; Kameron; Kalon, Kevin, and Kamyne.

Five great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Burial will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3900 Twin City Hwy, Groves, TX 77619 on Friday October 30th at 10:00 AM by Father Anthony Afangide, MSP, under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Boulevard, Port Arthur, TX 77642.

It will be broadcasted live via ZOOM: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/9590 079240?pwd=cnFBaldBOGlRNTZMWW1 xSVVpNTRnZz09

Meeting ID: 959 007 9240. Passcode: BYn4s3

We ask that our family, friends and loved one’s protect themselves during this pandemic.

If you are at high risk, please attend service through the ZOOM link.

If you are planning on attending in person, the family asks that you please wear facial covering and respect the social distancing guidelines for the safety of everyone.