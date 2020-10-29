PHOTOS: Sparkle & Co. gets into the spirit
From left, sales lead Kennedy Lisenby, “florist poodle” Rhett and store owner Sara Hardy show off homecoming mums for Port Neches-Groves and Nederland high schools at Sparkle & Co., 2907 Nederland Ave. The floral and gift store has an assortment of fall décor and school spirit items. PNG celebrates homecoming this Friday (Oct. 30) with a football game against Dayton. Nederland’s homecoming game is Nov. 6 against Texas City.
