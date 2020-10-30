Big first half for Rebels sets tone against visiting Sharks

Evadale raced to a 29-0 halftime lead, and the host Rebels cruised to their first District 12-2A Division II victory, 42-8 against Sabine Pass on Friday night.

Wide receiver Jeann Zuniga ended the Rebels’ shutout bid with a 50-yard sweep run in the fourth quarter. Zuniga also ran for the extra two points.

Evadale (3-4, 1-2 in 12-2A-II) needed a victory to stay in the playoff chase and got one against Sabine Pass (0-4, 0-4), whose season was shortened by two games at the beginning due to a lack of player participation.

“They’re fundamentally sound,” Sharks coach Jason Thibodeaux said. “Coach Mark Williams is a good coach. He always gets his team ready to play.”

Sabine Pass will have one last opportunity at victory Nov. 6 against Hull-Daisetta at home, but Thibodeaux left encouraged by the Sharks’ effort Friday. They nearly picked up a victory Oct. 23 against rival High Island at Shark Stadium, but a last-minute touchdown dashed the Sharks’ hopes.

Sabine Pass also had a one-touchdown defeat in their Oct. 12 season opener against Burkeville at home.

“I think we’ve played well at home,” Thibodeaux said. “We’ve got low numbers and the kids are going both ways. Our kids battled. They never quit.”