Teri Hawthorne tabbed to lead CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation with goal of expanding quality health care

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System and the members of the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation Board announced Friday afternoon that Teri Hawthorne has accepted the role of Executive Director of Development for the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation.

When her leadership role begins Nov. 23, Hawthorne will have the opportunity to work collaboratively with supporters of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System throughout the Golden Triangle to expand it healing ministry of Jesus Christ through the power of transformative philanthropy.

“We are pleased to welcome Teri as the Foundation’s new leader,” said Brad Brown, Chair, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation Board. “We are confident that through her position, she will be able to enhance our efforts to help Southeast Texas and the surrounding areas get the quality health care it needs.”

A longtime Southeast Texas resident, Hawthorne has extensive experience working in the non-profit sector.

She joins CHRISTUS Health after ten years in leadership roles with The Arc of Greater Beaumont. She is a graduate of Lamar University and has been involved in the Beaumont Rotary Club and Lamar University as a member of the Alumni Board of Directors. She and her husband, Chad, have two teenage girls – Bryleigh, age 17 and Kaydi, age 13.

“Teri and her family have strong ties in Southeast Texas and have a clear devotion to causes that help improve the lives of others,” said Scott Fossey, Vice President of Philanthropy, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas, Louisiana and Southeast Texas.

“Teri has a wealth of experience working with numerous civic organizations in our area with the goal of making Southeast Texas a better place to live for all. We are thrilled to have her with us as we move forward to serve the needs of our patients.”

Hawthorne replaces Ivy Pate, who is retiring after 24 years of service to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System.

In her position as the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation President and Regional Vice President of Government Relations, Pate led a team that raised millions of dollars to benefit the ministry throughout the years.

These philanthropic gifts contributed to major hospital renovations and the purchase of life-saving medical equipment for patients. Pate’s commitment to the Foundation’s signature annual event, the CHRISTUS Gala, brought world-class entertainment to Southeast Texas and helped spread the mission of CHRISTUS Health throughout the communities we serve.

“Although Ivy led the charge on fundraising, her impact on our ministry cannot be boiled down to numbers and figures,” said Paul Trevino, President and CEO, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System. “She has forged strong collaborative partnerships and relationships across the Southeast Texas region that will continue to benefit us in the future. We cannot thank Ivy enough for her dedication to our ministry, Associates and patients over the years and we wish her the best in her retirement.”