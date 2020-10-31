October 31, 2020

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 21-27

By PA News

Published 12:06 am Saturday, October 31, 2020

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27:

Oct. 21

  • Kyle Betrand, 28, was arrested for possession of controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Oct. 22

  • Jennifer Hendricks, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 3600 block of Canal.
  • Adolfo Gomez, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Azalea.
  • Marisol Govea, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Azalea.
  • Possession of a drug paraphernalia was reported in the 4200 block of Wilson.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6100 block of Garner.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of Dave.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 4500 block of Karen.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6100 block of Van Buren Street.

Oct. 23

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Theft was reported in the 6300 block of Val.
  • Theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Theft was reported in 4700 block of Main.

Oct. 24

  • Chase Rosas, 35, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in the 4700 block of Reservoir.
  • Antonio Montano, 54, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 5500 block of Park.
  • Elizabeth Brodeur, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Joseph Abshire, 37, was arrested for city code-possession or injection of certain prohibited substances in the 5200 block of 34th Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Kleespies Avenue.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Dave.
  • Burglary of a vehicle/theft of a firearm was reported in the 3100 block of Hickory.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of Mire St.

Oct. 25

  • Clint Comeaux, 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3800 block of Charles.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6400 block of Verde.
  • An assault was reported in the 5100 block of 39th St.
  • Burglary of a vehicle and credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 6600 block of 32nd Street.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of Verde.
  • Terroristic threats were reported in the 6300 block of Howe St.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of 25th Street.

Oct. 26

  • Jarvis Cutten, 43, was arrested for murder in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Michael Fuller, 33, was arrested for driving while in the 3800 block of Texas 73.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 6200 block of Warren.

Oct. 27

  • Kenia Vanegas, 32, was arrested in the 3300 block of Taft Avenue for driving while intoxicated/ open container.
  • Makara Kan, 37, was arrested for warrants in the 6100 block of Coolidge.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 3200 block of Woodland.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 6700 block of Washington.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2700 block of Azalea.
  • Criminal trespass warning was issued in the 2700 block of First Avenue.
  • Assault was reported in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
