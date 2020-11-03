Cal Jones keeps District 2 seat on PA City Council

Port Arthur City Council District 2 incumbent Cal Jones will keep his seat for another term.

Jones came in with 921 votes or 62.74% of the total ballots cast.

His opponent Armando Ruiz came in with 547 votes or 37.26% of the total ballots cast.

Jones said he is excited, elated and overwhelmed with joy.

“It shows the hard work I’ve put in in the last two-and-a-half years, people noticed and appreciated the hard work, faithfulness and accountability. It showed at the polls,” Jones said. “You can’t have a boy do a man’s job. If you want to be a leader, you have to lead, not follow.”

Jones is a disabled veteran and is retired from a local union.

He said many have told him he’s the hardest working councilmember and he works to help those in his district and the city and toward being the leader they expect him to be.