Reynolds to keep seat as Groves city marshal

Norman Reynolds Jr. will retain his seat as city marshal of Groves.

Reynolds came in with 3,573 votes for 68.47% of the ballots cast.

His opponent, longtime lawman Tommy Smith, garnered 1,645 votes for 31.53% of the ballots cast.

Reynolds did not return a call to Port Arthur Newsmedia by 11:30 p.m.

Reynolds started his law enforcement career at the age of 18, having worked for the Griffing Park Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office before coming to Groves.

He is a 1979 graduate of Port Neches-Groves High School and, with the exception of a few years, is a lifelong Groves resident.

Norman Reynolds Jr. is married to Becky Balsano Reynolds and they have five children and one granddaughter.