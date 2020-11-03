Reynolds to keep seat as Groves city marshal
Norman Reynolds Jr. will retain his seat as city marshal of Groves.
Reynolds came in with 3,573 votes for 68.47% of the ballots cast.
His opponent, longtime lawman Tommy Smith, garnered 1,645 votes for 31.53% of the ballots cast.
Reynolds did not return a call to Port Arthur Newsmedia by 11:30 p.m.
Reynolds started his law enforcement career at the age of 18, having worked for the Griffing Park Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office before coming to Groves.
He is a 1979 graduate of Port Neches-Groves High School and, with the exception of a few years, is a lifelong Groves resident.
Norman Reynolds Jr. is married to Becky Balsano Reynolds and they have five children and one granddaughter.
