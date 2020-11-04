UPDATE: Man killed IDed; details released about fatal shooting involving local deputies

(Editor’s note: The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division identified John Wesley Seymour, 59, of Beaumont as the subject who was shot by Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies following a family disturbance call on November 3.)

BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers Division, with the assistance of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices, are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday.

At approximately 3 p.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 11000 block of Carpenter Road in the north Beaumont area of Jefferson County regarding a family disturbance that involved a weapon.

The preliminary investigation indicates deputies arrived and found a male barricading himself with a firearm inside a travel trailer on the property.

Deputies continued negotiating with the subject — asking him to bring this incident to a peaceful end — for several hours, but he refused to surrender.

Less than lethal tactics were unsuccessful in getting the subject to leave the trailer without a firearm.

When the subject did exit the travel trailer, he pointed a handgun towards the deputies and he was shot, according to the public safety department.

Deputies assisted EMS personnel, who were already on-scene, with life-saving efforts.

The victim, a 59-year-old Beaumont man, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Authorities have not released a name.