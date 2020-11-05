Joseph Christy Woods Sr., 81, of Nederland passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at V. A. Hospital in Houston.

Joseph was born on June 5, 1939 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Joseph Woods and Adela Richard.

He joined the Army serving two tours in Vietnam War, where he received the Purple Heart Medal (twice) and the Bronze Star and several other commendations.

Joseph retired from the Army after serving 22 years.

He was owner and operator of a crab and shrimp business and then was a cross-country truck drive with his wife.

He enjoyed traveling, was a member of the Patriot Guard Riders and he was a member of the Masonic Lodge #1345 in Bridge City, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Woods, his mother, Adela Carlin, his step father, Stanley Carlin, his wife, Arlene Woods and his brother, Michael Woods.

Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph Christy Woods Jr., his daughter, Christina Woods, his nephew, David Woods and his wife, Kristina.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Joseph Michael Woods, Robert Charles Woods and his great grandchildren, Rena and Nathanael.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a graveside service to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Joseph’s Military Honors will be hosted by Southeast Texas Veteran’s Service Group.