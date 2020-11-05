Mary Ann Brocks Martin was born on July 19, 1953 to the union of Wilbert Brocks Sr. and Elizabeth Cezar in Port Arthur, Texas.

Her love and memories will be forever cherished by her daughters: Delina Jones (Kavin Sr.), Renee Martin and Kimberly Martin.

A host of siblings, grandchildren, great grandchild, nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020 1:00PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church located at 675 College St, Beaumont, TX 77701.

Visitation beginning at 11:00 AM until funeral service.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Services entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.