PAPD searching for witnesses to fatal shooting, describe case as very fluid

Police in Port Arthur are working to locate witnesses to a double shooting that left 26-year-old Bria Alisse McZeal dead and a male victim injured.

While detectives are not saying how many shooters there were in the Wednesday night killing, they did confirm this was not a case of murder/suicide.

Det. Mike Hebert declined to say if or how McZeal and the male victim knew each other.

Police are also declining to say if the victim lived in the home where the shooting occurred, which is in the 8600 block of Davis, as well as declining to say if the shooting happened inside or outside the home.

Detectives are not releasing a possible motive to the shootings nor are they releasing suspect and vehicle information.

Hebert said the case is fluid and detectives have been working since last night.

PAPD responded to the call of a shooting at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday. While there they found McZeal had been shot and was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

She was pronounced deceased upon arrival at the hospital, according to police.

A male victim at the scene also received a gunshot wound, which was non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case.

McZeal’s shooting death marks the sixth homicide in the city this year.

Other Port Arthur homicides this year include: