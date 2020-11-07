KATHIE DEASY — Give thanks, always, and share your message

It seems that most folks think about giving thanks on Thanksgiving Day instead of it being a “mindset” and eternal place in our hearts!

Maybe that’s because not everyone has the motivation or opportunity to travel the world.

There is no more abundant, prosperous-in-every-way free living to compare to America.

I have traveled the world preaching and singing the gospel far and wide. I’ve visited prisons in Russia in the winter with no heat or bathrooms ­— just lost, young men waiting for my husband and our band and singers at Christmastime (begging us to take them with us to our America).

We’ve hosted outdoor evangelism in Hawaii on the back of a flatbed truck, until it rained, as people still sat on the grass area clapping and singing while we told them about Jesus, inviting them to join us and eventually go to heaven too.

We’ve visited schools with our “Yes To Life” self-esteem, anti-drug program, with a power trio and captivating music, always ending with our testimony in Jesus.

Six hundred high school students in a Washington, D.C., military school stood and raised their young hands to receive Jesus, so, we praise Him continually in our minds and hearts for His traveling mercy and using us, our past and music, adding souls to the Kingdom, Amen.

“I will sing of the goodness and loving kindness of the Lord, forever, with my mouth I will make known Your faithfulness to all generations.” Psalm 89:1 Amp.

You have a different anointing as a Christian, to share from your heart with your personality about your Jesus. Share how He has answered your prayers and about the powerful things He’s done in your life. Share that you are in contact and can be filled with the power of God, His comfort and not some unknown “from a distance” (remember the song).

You have a unique personality and heart to help people (struggling or not) in your part of this world that I will never see or meet. There’s a plan for each of us. Be responsible; it’s meaningful and fun to talk about God.

