PHOTO — Nicaraguan restaurant cooking for Hurricane Eta relief

Nicaraguan Caribbean Kitchen and owners Dennis and Delvia Medina are leading a fundraiser at the restaurant, 1629 Woodworth Blvd. in Port Arthur, today and Sunday, where proceeds from $10 plates go directly to Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, for Hurricane Eta relief.

The restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, call 409-548-0306.