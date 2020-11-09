DEATH NOTICES: Nov. 9, 2020
Verna Chevalier, 68, of Port Arthur, Texas died Saturday, November 7, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.
Susan Swann-Rollison, 60, of Port Neches, Texas died Sunday, November 8, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.
Bria S. McZeal, 26, of Port Arthur, Texas died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.
Mayo James Romero, 80 of Orange, Texas died November 8, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.
