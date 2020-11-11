Nederland Police Dept. officer on leave after Tuesday night shooting leaves suspect dead, chief says

NEDERLAND — A suspect is dead and a Nederland Police Department officer has been placed on administrative paid leave following a fatal shooting Tuesday night in Nederland.

According to authorities, the Port Neches Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the 2000 block of 6th Street in Port Neches regarding a domestic disturbance involving a man armed with a gun.

The man left the residence on foot before Port Neches Police arrived. Authorities said the subject was described as a black male armed with a 9MM handgun, wearing a black shirt and khakis.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said a Nederland officer spotted the subject walking in the 700 block of Carriage Lane in Nederland.

“The subject fled and a short foot pursuit ensued,” Porter said, adding the officer pursued the man to the 700 block of Texas Avenue. “At this time, the Nederland P.D. officer fired shots at the suspect.”

Porter said the man died at the scene, adding he was found to have been armed with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Porter said the shooting is being investigated by the Jefferson County District Attorneys office and the Texas Rangers.

The officer has been placed on administrative paid leave until the investigation is complete, Porter said.

The names of the officer and shooting victim have not been released.