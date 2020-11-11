Police seek help IDing thieves of catalytic converters from Port Arthur business

Police are searching for two people believed involved in the weekend theft of catalytic converters from a Port Arthur business.

According to the Port Arthur Police Department, several catalytic converters were stolen out of vehicles that belonged to a business in the 7900 block of Twin City Highway during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Police released photos showing two subjects involved in the thefts and their suspect vehicles.

One of the vehicles appears to be a dark-colored Dodge Charger with dark wheels, and the other vehicle is a small, light-colored SUV.

If you have any information involving this crime, call Det. Adam Cousins at 409-983-8646.

If you would like to remain anonymous, report the information to Crimestoppers of SETX at 833-TIPS (8477).