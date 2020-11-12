Gloria Ann Defice-Roberson, 71, a native of Elton, LA and a resident of Port Arthur for 68 years, answered her Savior’s call on November 4, 2020 peacefully at her home.

Her love and memories will forever be cherished by her husband, Phillip Roberson Sr.; daughters Adrienne Hunter (Randy), Shanda Smothers (Darrell), Phyllis Glaze, one son Phillip Roberson Jr. (Faye).

Five sisters and two brothers, four grandchildren and one great grandson.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at East Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 800 Thomas Blvd. Port Arthur, TX with Reverend Dr Lee Fields Jr., officiating visitation 9am at the church.

Interment Greenlawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.