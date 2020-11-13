November 13, 2020

  • 64°

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Nov. 4-10

By PA News

Published 6:42 am Friday, November 13, 2020

The Groves Police Department made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10:

Nov. 4

  • Christopher Rosas, 38, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
  • Justin Franklin, 33, was arrested for possession of controlled substance in the 2900 block of Main.
  • Cesar Hernandez, 27, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6000 block of David Street.
  • Harold Como, 45, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 5500 block of Port Neches Road.

Nov. 5

  • Kenneth Barthol III, 25, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5500 block of Hogaboom.
  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Unauthorized use of a motorized vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of Monroe.

Nov. 6

  • Angel Semien, 32, was arrested for warrants in the 3100 block of Main Avenue.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
  • A theft was reported in the 6600 block of 32nd Street.
  • Theft of services was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Nov. 7

  • Jan Buckley, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and tampering with evidence in the 6000 block of Jackson Avenue.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 4400 block of Gulf.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of Main.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3800 block of Boyd.
  • Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 3200 block of Charles.
  • An assault was reported in the 5600 block of Byrd.
  • An assault was reported in the 5700 block of Carolina.

Nov. 8

  • A criminal trespass warning was issued in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3600 block of Taft.
  • An assault was reported in the 3800 block of Lincoln.
  • Harassment was reported in the 3000 block of Elm.

Nov. 9

  • Hillary Godbold, 45, was arrested for warrants in the 3200 block of Charles.
  • Jonathan Derutte 19, was arrested for assault in the 5500 block of Park Street.
  • A theft was reported 3900 block of Lincoln Avenue.
  • Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 2200 block of Post Oak.
  • An assault was reported in the 5500 block of Park Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6000 block of Monroe.
  • An assault was reported in the 4600 block of Harrison.

Nov. 10

  • Charles Verrett Jr., 35, was arrested for warrants in the 5100 block of East Parkway.
  • Unlawful use of criminal instrument was reported in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
  • Assault (offensive touch) was reported in the 6200 block of Willis Street.
  • Forgery/fraud was reported in the 4900 block of Twin City Highway.
Print Article