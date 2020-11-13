Red-hot and unbeaten: Titans break free from Ganders with hot second half

A second-half surge lifted the Memorial Titans as they defeated the Baytown Lee Ganders 48-28 at Memorial Stadium Friday.

The Titans (7-0, 5-0 in District 12-5A Division I) outscored the Ganders (5-2, 4-2) 34-14 in the second half with Memorial scoring 28 unanswered to start the half.

The start seemed it would go the way of the most recent Titans games. Memorial’s defense held the Ganders to three-and-outs on their first two drives, while the Titans offense drove the field with relative ease on their opening drive, converting five first downs with five plays of at least 10 yards.

Quarterback Jah’mar Sanders found the end zone on an 8-yard run to give Memorial a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

A couple of busted coverages plagued Memorial in the second half. The usually reliable defense was tested as Lee receivers ran unbothered for touchdown catches of 70 and 44 yards to give the Ganders a 14-7 lead with 11:49 left in the second quarter.

The game changed when…

After the struggling Memorial offense was forced to punt, junior cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau picked off a deep pass to give the Titans the ball on their own 15.

That appeared to be the spark the offense needed. Sanders led the Titans on a nine-play drive that was capped off with a 7-yard pass from Sanders to senior running back Branden Chaney.

The usually lethal passing game missed some opportunities in the first half. Sanders failed to connect with an open Tony Brooks, which would’ve put the Titans in the red zone. On their last drive of the half, Sanders under threw a wide-open Tyrence Augusta, who tried to come back for the ball only for it to bounce off his helmet before falling harmlessly to the turf.

The Titans’ first drive of the second half ended when Sanders threw an interception into the end zone. Three plays later the defense would gift wrap the ball back to the offense when senior defensive tackle Donaven Jackson hit Lee quarterback Christian Olige, which forced a fumble that senior defensive end Jordon Thomas recovered on the Lee 14.

The game ball goes to…

The secondary for the Titans. Outside of the two blown coverages, they group did not allow much. The secondary got two picks (one by Guilbeau and one by defensive back Elton Anderson on Lee’s final drive) and only allowed 154 yards through the air.

Other stats…

Despite the slow start for Sanders, the quarterback finished with 401 total yards of offense (111 rushing and 290 throwing) and three touchdowns. Sanders found receiver Ilijah Williams for a 65-yard strike with 10:59 left in the game to give the Titans a 35-14 lead. Hayward finished the game with 144 yards receiving and two rushing touchdowns.

Chaney added 108 yards on 15 carries and a rushing TD.

Next up…

The Titans will travel to Baytown to face the Sterling Mustangs 7 p.m. Friday. Baytown Lee will be back in Southeast Texas taking on Beaumont United at 7 p.m. Thursday.