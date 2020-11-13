Mr. Ronald Lee Scypion, of Groves, TX passed away on Wednesday, 11/4/2020, at the age of 69, at his residence.

He was a 1970 graduate of Lincoln High School.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a Security Police Sergeant from 1970 to 1974.

He resided in the San Francisco, CA Bay Area for many years where he worked as a Laborer.

He also resided in Port Arthur, TX for many years during his lifetime.

He was a very loving, kindhearted dad, brother and friend and will be greatly missed.

A visitation is scheduled from 9:00am to 11:00am and Funeral Service to follow at 11:00am on Monday, 11/16/2020, at The Pentecostals of Nederland, 2300 Spurlock Road, Nederland, TX 77627, with Rev. Darrell McCoy officiating.

Burial will follow on Tuesday, 11/17/2020, at 9:45am at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX 77038-1502, under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home of Port Arthur, TX.

He is survived by his 2 children, daughter, Tina Provost (Reginald) of Nederland, TX, son, Rendrick Scypion of Vallejo, CA; seven grandchildren, Chiontae, Reginald Jr., Gabriel and Gordon, all of Tina’s children, Rendrick Jr., Keilani, and Ra’saan, all of Rendrick’s children; 4 great grandchildren, Cashton, Carter, Amari and Reginald III (RT); 3 brothers, Gordon Ray Scypion (Verdina), Robert Scypion, Edwin “Flip” Wiltz (Antoinette); three sisters, Virginia Barber (Billy), Rosalyn Riley (Earnest) and Mary “Tricie” Wiltz, all of Port Arthur, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends, special friends, JoAnn Joseph and Lena Sanders.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Scypion, Jr. and Erma Scypion Wiltz; sisters, Veldar Eison, and Carol Londow Clark; brothers, Joseph Scypion, Michael Scypion, Paul Scypion III, and Wilford Scypion; stepfather, Edwin Freddie Wiltz, Sr.