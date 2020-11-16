Port Neches Police ID homicide victim; say suspect poses no danger to public

PORT NECHES — At approximately 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Port Neches Police Department officers were dispatched to The Palms Apartments, 877 Ridgewood Drive, in reference to a welfare concern of a 44-year-old female.

Officers responded but were unable to make contact with anyone. At 10:09 a.m. the officers were again dispatched to the same apartment and were met by the caller, who had a key to the apartment.

The caller’s son lived at the apartment and she was concerned his girlfriend, who also lived there, had been harmed. Officers made entry to the apartment and located the victim, identified as Heather Delmar.

The victim was deceased in the apartment and evidence led investigators to believe foul play was involved.

Investigators have identified a suspect and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police stressed the suspect is not at large and poses no danger to the public.

Additional information into the homicide investigation is expected to be released Tuesday.