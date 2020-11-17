Keegan Merlin Jenkins, 20, of Vidor passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Vidor, Texas.

Keegan was born on November 19, 1999, in Temple, Texas to Mari Huff and Jubel Jenkins.

He loved to draw; enjoyed playing video games and often went fishing with his family and friends.

Keegan also loved cars, all kinds of vehicles that fascinated him growing up as a young boy and during his last few years.

Survivors include his mother, Mari Huff McDowell of Killeen, Texas; father, Jubel Jenkins and his wife Mary of Vidor; brother, Matthew Jacob Jenkins and his girlfriend Michelle of Port Arthur; other family members and friends who loved him dearly.

A visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home in Port Arthur with a “Celebration of Life Service” to Honor Keegan Merlin Jenkins to be held at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, November 21st at the funeral home.

Private Cremation will take place at a later time.

Due to COVID-19, the family and funeral home ask everyone to wear masks and practice Social Distancing during visitation and memorial service at the funeral home.