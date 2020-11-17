On Saturday, November 7, 2020 our father God declared that the work of His faithful and loving servant was done.

Marion Louise Francis Booker was born to the late Mr. George Francis Sr. and Modest Lancelin Francis on August 23, 1928 in Port Arthur, Texas.

Marion was a 1949 graduate of Lincoln High School in Port Arthur, TX.

She married the late Clarence Booker Jr. (Poon) in 1958 and from their union came the blessing of three beautiful daughters.

Meta, Reta, and Fabare, and her bonus daughter Deborah.

She was a PAISD employee until the year of 1999 when she retired.

Marion served as a devoted member of New St. John Missionary Baptist Church until her health declined.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 6 siblings and her husband.

Marion leaves to cherish her memories her loving daughters, Meta Booker, Reta Booker, Fabare (Ronald) Barton; grandchildren; Deptonja, Issac, Jordon, Jacarie, Mist; nine great-grandchildren; and a lasting bond with her special nieces, Dollicia, Darnetta and Dichele; a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.