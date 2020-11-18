5A volleyball playoff matches set

The Nederland and Port Neches-Groves volleyball teams will play matches in the 5A bi-district round Thursday.

Nederland’s Bulldogs travel to Goose Creek Memorial to play against the host Patriots. The PNG Indians take on Friendswood at Baytown Sterling High School.

Both matches start at 6 p.m.

Tickets for both matches can be purchased at Goose Creek Consolidated Independent Schools District’s website: gccisd.com.

Ticket prices will be $5 for adults and $3 for students.

There will be 200 tickets available for the public in addition to 100 tickets slotted for family members of athletes.

Winners of each match will go on to play in the area round, which takes place Monday and Tuesday.