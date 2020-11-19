BRIEF — Get drive-thru flu shots Friday

Port Arthur’s Annual Drive-Thru Flu Clinic hosted the City of Port Arthur Health Department will begin accepting clients at 7:30 a.m. Friday (Nov. 20) at the Port Arthur Public Library.

The event ends at 1:30 p.m. or when supplies are exhausted.

Flu shots are available for all adults and children six months or older.

Call 409-983-8874 or 409-983-8815 for more information.