BRIEF — Get drive-thru flu shots Friday
Port Arthur’s Annual Drive-Thru Flu Clinic hosted the City of Port Arthur Health Department will begin accepting clients at 7:30 a.m. Friday (Nov. 20) at the Port Arthur Public Library.
The event ends at 1:30 p.m. or when supplies are exhausted.
Flu shots are available for all adults and children six months or older.
Call 409-983-8874 or 409-983-8815 for more information.
