Lee Ann Batiste, 90, of Port Arthur, TX; passed Nov. 08, 2020.

Services will be held Nov. 21, 2020 at Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, 3040 Magnolia St., Beaumont, TX.

Viewing will begin at 12 Noon until funeral at 2 PM. Interment will be in Live Oak Cemetery Beaumont, TX.

Cherishing her memories are sons: Donald E. Batiste and Michael L. Batiste. Sister: Delores Martin. 19- Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont, is in charge of final arrangements, 3522 Washington Blvd., Beaumont, TX 77705 (409) 840-2022.

The guest book can be signed; words of comfort and condolences for the family can be left at www.proctorsmortuary.com.