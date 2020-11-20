Margaret Diane Reaux, 74, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Margaret was born September 11, 1946 in Port Arthur, Texas to Lionel McGee, Sr. and Clemence Naquin McGee.

She was a homemaker, lifelong area resident and member of the Catholic faith.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, James “Britt” Reaux; and brother, Lionel “Mack” McGee.

Survivors include her two daughters, Dana McDonald and husband Butch of Livingston, and Tammy Higginbotham and husband Adam of Lumberton;

son, Britt Reaux and wife Tracy of Groves; brother, Larry McGee and wife Leah of Bridge City; grandchildren, Ben McDonald, Bron McDonald, Blake Higginbotham, Ashlyn Sonnier, Bryce Higginbotham, Makila Reaux and ten great-grandchildren; and companion of 17 years, Harold Fisette.

A visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.