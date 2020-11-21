Entergy Texas donating $160K to local non-profits. See the list & amounts.
BEAUMONT — As southeast Texas recovers from the devastating impacts caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta, Entergy Texas, Inc. is contributing $160,000 to local non-profits focused on helping residents recover from this active storm season.
Local organizations receiving funding include:
- Orange County Disaster Rebuild, $62,500
- Jefferson County Long-Term Recovery, $50,000
- Catholic Charities, $10,000
- Southeast Texas Food Bank, $10,000
- Community Care Prayer Outreach, $5,000
- Salvation Army Orange, $5,000
- United Christian Care Center Vidor, $5,000
- United Board of Missions, $5,000
- Christian Care Center, $2,500
- Christian Loving Care, $2,500
- Hardin County Strong, $2,500
These funds are a part of the previously announced $360,000 contribution to help the community rebuild following Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
In addition to the $160,000 to local organizations, the company allocated $200,000 from an American Red Cross Disaster Responder Partnership to directly aid communities affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
To distribute the funds, Entergy turned to the Foundation for Southeast Texas, a nonprofit, public charity that accepts funds from donors, manages them and distributes them to nonprofits in the local community.
Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 461,000 customers in 27 counties.
